Money
Irdai’s policy rollback: How it affects insurance surrenders
Aprajita Sharma 6 min read 10 Apr 2024, 03:49 PM IST
Summary
- There will be no hike in GSV for policies; secondary market sales can help curb.
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has junked its proposal to hike the guaranteed surrender value (GSV) for policyholders. Had this proposal, unveiled in December, been implemented, it would have increased the GSV of non-participating life insurance plans by 74-85%, as per some estimates. Non-participating plans are those in which maturity benefits are guaranteed and are not linked to the profits that insurers earn.
