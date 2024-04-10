Irdai’s policy rollback: How it affects insurance surrenders

Secondary market in insurance

Can you sell your insurance policy to someone else for a better surrender value? Yes, you can assign your policy to someone else. Two-year-old start-up ValuEnable has created a marketplace where policyholders can assign their policies to interested investors who could be institutions or individuals. “Policyholders in need of emergency liquidity can get a better deal than surrendering the policy as they get an amount at least equal to the surrender value while part of the life cover continues. The maturity benefit will obviously go to the investor, while the death benefit is split between the nominee of the original policyholder and the investor, as per a predefined formula protecting financial interest of both parties," say Mithil Sejpal and Satprem Mohanty, co-founders of ValuEnable.