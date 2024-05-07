Single vs joint holding in mutual funds: which is better?
SummaryJoint holding makes transactions difficult and opens up the risk of disputes
Single or joint accounts: These are the two types of accounts that investors can opt for to keep their mutual fund (MF) holdings. For the joint account though, an investor can choose between ‘joint' and ‘either or survivor’ modes of operation. So which of these account types is better? Typically, a single account that only requires a nominee is better. On the death of the account holder, the nominee gets access to the account and the proceeds. Joint accounts can be problematic. There are technical difficulties involved with transactions and they can also open up the risk of legal disputes. Most financial experts favour a joint account with ‘either or survivor’ as the mode of operation.