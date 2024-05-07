Even if you choose single holding, ensure that nomination is done. Subhash Gupta, 43 a resident of Mumbai, faced significant challenges when attempting to claim mutual fund units that were held by his late father. The difficulties arose because his father had not nominated anyone for the accounts. This complicated the process of transferring the units to Subhash's name upon his father's demise. When Subhash sought legal advice, He was informed about the requirement for a succession planning certificate, which was necessary to establish Subhash's right as the legal heir to claim the units of his late father. Obtaining that certificate cost him Rs3 lakh, on top of the expenses and time already spent to claim MF units worth Rs16 lakh. "Things would have been a lot more convenient and easier if we had updated details of the nominee on time or created the folio with multiple holders," says Subhash. “Seeking legal support in case of disputes or claims can be difficult; often, lawyers demand fees based on the amount you receive after settlement. Besides, it can be costly and time consuming," says a mutual fund distributor who declined to be named.