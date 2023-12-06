Is there any way to gift money to a non-resident Indian friend?
Since you want to gift the sum of money in rupees to your friend, you won’t be able to make the gift by money transfer to his NRO account
I am a resident Indian. I want to gift some money to my close friend who now lives outside India. He holds NRO (non-resident ordinary) as well as NRE (non-resident external) accounts in India. Can I transfer the money to his NRO/NRE accounts in India? Will it count under LRS (liberalised remittance scheme)? Will it attract TCS (tax collected at source)? If it attracts TCS, what compliance do I have to do?
—Name withheld on request
