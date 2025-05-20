It isn’t just private equity. Sovereign wealth funds want a piece of the wealth management business.
Charles Paikert , Barrons 7 min read 20 May 2025, 12:28 PM IST
SummaryThe largest RIAs are increasingly turning to foreign investment funds to provide capital.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Private-equity funds have long played a dominant role in providing outside investment for independent wealth management firms. But as registered investment advisor firms get bigger, approaching or exceeding $50 billion in assets under management, sovereign funds, backed by the enormous wealth of places such as Singapore and Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, are stepping in to write checks that private equity can’t.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less