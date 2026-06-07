ITR filing 2026: How to report capital gains from shares, MFs, property

If you sold equity shares, redeemed mutual funds, or sold a property during FY26, you may have capital gains that need to be reported while filing your income tax return this year (AY 2026-27). However, not all capital gains are taxed or reported in the same way.

The applicable tax rate depends on the type of asset sold and the holding period, while the ITR form depends on the nature of your income. Therefore, understanding the reporting requirements before filing your return can help avoid errors, defective return notices and issues with carrying forward losses.

Which ITR form should investors use? The first step is choosing the correct return form.

Resident individuals with total income up to ₹50 lakh may be eligible to file ITR-1 (Sahaj) if their only capital gains are long-term capital gains (LTCG) under Section 112A up to ₹1.25 lakh during the financial year and they satisfy all other eligibility conditions.

However, most investors with capital gains will need to file ITR-2. This form is applicable to individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) with income from capital gains, provided they do not have income from business or profession. Investors who sold property, gold, bonds, foreign securities or other capital assets during the year will generally need to use ITR-2.

Those with business or professional income must file ITR-3. This includes taxpayers engaged in futures and options (F&O) trading, which is generally treated as business income under the Income Tax Act.

How are capital gains taxed? The tax treatment depends on the asset sold and the period for which it was held.

For listed equity shares and equity-oriented mutual funds, gains qualify as long-term if the investment is held for more than 12 months. For property, gold and most other capital assets, the long-term holding period is generally more than 24 months.

For FY26, short-term capital gains (STCG) on listed equity shares and equity-oriented mutual funds are taxed at 20%. Long-term capital gains on listed equity shares and equity-oriented mutual funds are taxed at 12.5%.

However, gains up to ₹1.25 lakh in a financial year remain exempt, and tax is payable only on gains exceeding this threshold.

Long-term capital gains arising from the sale of property, gold and certain other assets are taxed at 12.5%. Short-term gains on such assets are generally added to the taxpayer's income and taxed according to the applicable slab rate.

Debt mutual funds purchased on or after 1 April 2023 do not receive the benefit of long-term capital gains taxation. Gains from such investments are generally taxed at the investor's applicable income tax slab rate.

How should capital gains be reported in ITR? Capital gains are reported under Schedule CG of the income tax return.

In the case of long-term capital gains from listed equity shares and equity-oriented mutual funds where securities transaction tax (STT) has been paid, taxpayers are also required to furnish details under Schedule 112A. This includes information such as the name of the security or mutual fund, date of acquisition, date of transfer and cost of acquisition.

Short-term capital gains on equity investments, along with gains arising from the sale of property, gold and other capital assets, are reported through Schedule CG.

Taxpayers should ensure that all transactions have been accurately disclosed and that the figures reported in the return are consistent with supporting documents.

What has changed for AY 2026-27? The reporting process has become simpler this year.

Last year, taxpayers had to separately report certain capital gains depending on whether the transfer took place before or after 23 July 2024, following changes introduced in the capital gains tax regime.

For AY 2026-27, this separate reporting requirement has been removed. Since all transactions during FY26 took place after the revised capital gains provisions came into effect, taxpayers no longer need to bifurcate gains based on the date of transfer.

Why should investors check their AIS before filing? Before filing the return, investors should review their Annual Information Statement (AIS), which contains transaction data reported to the Income Tax Department by brokers, mutual fund registrars, banks and other reporting entities.

The capital gains disclosed in the return should be reconciled with broker statements, mutual fund capital gains reports and the AIS. Any mismatch between these records and the information reported in the return could result in queries from the tax department.