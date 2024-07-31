ITR Filing Date Live Updates: The annual tax season is nearing its end today, as the deadline for filing income tax returns (ITR) looms, on July 31. Thus, taxpayers who have not yet filed returns for FY23 (AY24), have to do so quickly.
Here are all the details you need to know to file your ITR — including the deadline, penalty for missing the deadline, documents required, who has more time, and possible extension of deadline.
Notably, the number of ITR filings for the period had already extended filings from the previous year for the same period. According to Abhishek Soni, CEO and Co-founder of Tax2win, despite technical glitches with the I-T portal, returns filed exceeded 5 crore by July 26, compared to last year.
Taxpayers must have the following documents ready for filing their ITR:
- Aadhaar Card,
- Form 16 (from current employer and former employer if you changed jobs mid-year),
- PAN Card (PAN-Aadhaar must be linked),
- investment proofs (including bank deposits, PPF deposits, etc. for calculating deductions),
- Home loan interest certificate,
- Insurance premium payment receipts, and
- AIS from the I-T portal
- Taxpayers who miss the July 31 deadline can file a delayed return by December 31, 2024, for FY23-24 / AY24-25.
- However, those who file delayed ITR would be liable to pay penalties ranging between ₹1,000 and ₹10,000 depending on the duration of the delay and the taxable income slab.
- Another setback of filing delayed ITR is that it could lead to you losing out on some tax deductions that would have reduced your tax liability.
- Delayed ITR filing could also attract increased scrutiny from the I-T Department.
"We have consistently emphasized the importance of timely filing. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has upgraded the e-filing portal to support up to 500,000 concurrent users. These enhancements and the government's firm stance suggest that filing by July 31 will help avoid late fees and other penalties."
- The I-T Dept had to address a fake social media post which claimed that the deadline for filing ITR had been extended till August 31.
- The department clarified that the deadline for filing ITRs for FY 2023-24 is July 31 — with no extension.
- Taxpayers were also asked to file ITRs swifty to avoid penalties or notices.
- The All-India Federation of Tax Practitioners (AIFTP) formally requested the CBDT formally for extension of the ITR deadline till August 31, PTI reported, so you may keep your eyes out for an update on that.
- CA Abhishek Jain said that they are demanding an extension as accessing Form 26AS/AIS/TIS is “challenging".
- Gaurav Singh Parmar, Associate Director at Fincorpit Consulting said, “OTP verification failures and repeated submission attempts due to validation glitches further complicate the filing process."
- Today, July 31, is the last date for ITR filing for Financial Year 2023-24 or Assessment Year 2024-25.
