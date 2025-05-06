ITR filing for FY 2024-25: What has changed and what you need to know
SummaryUpdated ITR forms 1 to 5 reflect Budget 2024 changes—from higher LTCG limits to stricter disclosure norms—ushering in a new era of AI-led compliance for taxpayers.
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has released updated income tax return (ITR) forms 1 to 5 for assessment year 2025-26, incorporating key Budget 2024 changes—from revised capital gains thresholds to updated presumptive taxation limits—offering taxpayers greater clarity, but also more detailed compliance requirements.