ITR Filing News LIVE Updates: Will the Govt extend the 15 Sep due date for FY 2025-26?

ITR Filing News LIVE Updates: The last date to file Income Tax Return (ITR) for FY 2024-25 (AY 2025-26) is 15 September 2025. Will the government extend the deadline again? Know the latest updates, penalty and refund details

Deepika Chelani
Updated12 Sep 2025, 10:48:29 AM IST
ITR Filing News LIVE Updates: The Income Tax Return (ITR) filing deadline for FY 2024-25 (AY 2025-26) is 15 September 2025, after being extended from the original 31 July date. As the new deadline approaches, several taxpayers and chartered accountants are demanding another extension, citing glitches on the income tax portal, delays in ITR processing, and problems with refund status updates. They argue that without more time, many people may end up filing wrong returns for AY 2025-26.

So far, over 5.30 crore ITRs have been filed, and the Income Tax Department has not issued any official statement about extending the last date again. Experts believe that the government is unlikely to push the deadline further this year, which means waiting could prove risky. Missing the ITR due date attracts penalties under Section 234F of the Income Tax Act, and refunds may also get delayed if returns are filed late.

For now, the safest step for taxpayers is to complete their ITR filing well before the 15 September 2025 deadline instead of relying on the possibility of another extension. Filing early reduces the risk of errors, avoids penalties, and ensures faster income tax refund processing.

Follow updates here:
12 Sep 2025, 10:02:39 AM IST

ITR Filing News LIVE Updates: CAs seek extension amid technical glitches

CA Anupam Sharma shared on X, urging Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to extend the ITR filing deadline from September 15 to September 30, 2025. He pointed to delayed ITR utilities, frequent portal glitches, AIS data mismatches, and overlapping statutory deadlines. Tax professionals argue the extension is essential for accurate compliance and to ease the burden on both taxpayers and CAs.


12 Sep 2025, 09:58:36 AM IST

ITR Filing News LIVE Updates: Penalty rules and late fee details

The ITR filing deadline for AY 2025-26 is September 15, 2025. Missing it attracts a late fee of 5,000, reduced to 1,000 if income is below 5 lakh. In addition, interest under Sections 234A, 234B, and 234C applies on delayed payments. Late filing also delays refunds. Experts urge taxpayers to file early instead of waiting for an extension.

12 Sep 2025, 09:58:36 AM IST

ITR Filing News LIVE Updates: Will the ITR filing deadline 2025 be extended again

Despite growing number of appeals for an ITR deadline extension, experts hope the current deadline of 15 September, 2025 date would not be pushed further. The government has already granted a 46-day grace period beyond the original July 31 deadline. With 5.3 crore returns filed, the pace matches previous years, indicating no urgency for an extension. Taxpayers are advised to file promptly and not rely on further relief.

Income-tax
Business NewsMoneyITR Filing News LIVE Updates: Will the Govt extend the 15 Sep due date for FY 2025-26?
