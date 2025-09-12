ITR Filing News LIVE Updates: Will the Govt extend the 15 Sep due date for FY 2025-26?

ITR Filing News LIVE Updates: The Income Tax Return (ITR) filing deadline for FY 2024-25 (AY 2025-26) is 15 September 2025, after being extended from the original 31 July date. As the new deadline approaches, several taxpayers and chartered accountants are demanding another extension, citing glitches on the income tax portal, delays in ITR processing, and problems with refund status updates. They argue that without more time, many people may end up filing wrong returns for AY 2025-26.

So far, over 5.30 crore ITRs have been filed, and the Income Tax Department has not issued any official statement about extending the last date again. Experts believe that the government is unlikely to push the deadline further this year, which means waiting could prove risky. Missing the ITR due date attracts penalties under Section 234F of the Income Tax Act, and refunds may also get delayed if returns are filed late.

For now, the safest step for taxpayers is to complete their ITR filing well before the 15 September 2025 deadline instead of relying on the possibility of another extension. Filing early reduces the risk of errors, avoids penalties, and ensures faster income tax refund processing.