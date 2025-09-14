ITR Due Date Extension News 2025 LIVE: With just a day left for September 15 deadline, Tax Dept offers 24X7 support

ITR Due Date Extension News 2025 LIVE: With just a day left for the 15 September ITR filing deadline for AY 2025-26, the Income Tax Department has informed that over 6 crore returns have been filed so far.

In a post on the social media platform X, the Income Tax Department wtote, “Thank you taxpayers & tax professionals for helping us reach the milestone of 6 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) as of now and still counting.”

The department further noted, “To assist taxpayers for ITR filing, tax payment and other related services, our helpdesk is functioning on a 24x7 basis, and we are providing support through calls, live chats, WebEx sessions & Twitter/X. We urge all those who haven't filed ITR for AY 2025-26, to file at the earliest to avoid last minute rush. Let’s continue this momentum.”

With the due date looming, there's a lot of speculation about whether the deadline will be extended again. However, there's still no official word on an extension to the ITR deadline.

ITR filing deadline

In May, the Income Tax Department announced that the due date to file ITR for Assessment Year 2025-26 (i.e. FY 2024-25) has been extended to September 15, 2025, from July 31, 2025, due to the “extensive changes introduced in the notified ITRs and considering the time required for system readiness and rollout of ITR utilities for AY25-26."

