ITR filing: Sending money outside India? Here is new income tax rule you should know3 min read 22 Jun 2023, 02:56 PM IST
From 1 July 2023, all overseas remittances under India's liberalised remittance scheme, except for medical and educational expenses, will be subject to 20% tax collected at source (TCS). The TCS will also apply to credit card usage outside of India
Every overseas remittance made under the liberalised remittance scheme (LRS) would be subject to a 20% tax collected at source (TCS) starting 1 July 2023, with the exception of those sent for medical and educational expenses, for which a 5% TCS will be imposed after the threshold of ₹7 lakh is exceeded annually.
