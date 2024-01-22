It’s time for India to strengthen the SLB landscape
Short-selling enhances market efficiency, facilitates price discovery
Do you recall the infamous ‘2021 Gamestop episode’ in the US? To recap, hedge funds and institutional investors had borrowed Gamestop shares, expecting the stock price to decline and intending to buy back the shares later at lower price—a practice known as short-selling. Retail investors on an online platform noticed this and collectively bought Gamestop shares, driving its price endlessly higher. In other words, retail investors triggered a short squeeze (rapid increase in price of stock, increasing the loss of short sellers). This episode led to market volatility, manipulation and questions about market fairness.