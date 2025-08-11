Don’t let IVF drain your savings— Know your insurance options first
Summary
Health insurance and maternity plans in India are increasingly offering IVF coverage, often with conditions such as waiting periods and sub-limits. While awareness of IVF is rising, many policies still exclude comprehensive coverage, leaving couples to bear significant costs for treatment.
Many health insurance and maternity plans in India now offer IVF coverage as an add-on or under specific conditions, usually requiring a minimum sum insured, a waiting period, sub-limits on IVF expenses and restrictions on the number of treatment cycles
