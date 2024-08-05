Japan stock market: Why Yen carry-trades are in focus| Explained

  • The popular Yen-carry trade is in focus following the currency's sharp appreciation after the Bank of Japan raised interest rates for the first time in 17 years. Here's what it means.

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published5 Aug 2024, 01:03 PM IST
Japan stock market: Why yen carry-trades are in focus. Explained
Japan stock market: Why yen carry-trades are in focus. Explained (Reuters)

Japan's Yen surged 2% as it witnessed its highest level against the dollar since January, and China’s yuan jumped by 0.7%, on Monday, damaging carry trade rates. The Mexican peso, on the other hand, slumped 5 per cent against the dollar in Asian trading, moving for a loss on the consecutive third day.

Also Read | Japan’s Nikkei 225 index crashes 7%, yen rallies

Such a sudden appreciation in funding currencies has ignited worries among investors, as the yen and the yuan are typically used for carry trade, Bloomberg reported. Here’s what it means

 

What is carry-trade

A carry-trade is an immensely popular trading strategy, where an investor borrows money from a country with low interest rates, through a weaker currency(Japan in this case), and reinvests the money in another country’s assets, which gives a higher rate of return.

Also Read | Japan’s Topix, Nikkei Stock Gauges Tumble 20% From July Peaks

Carry trade has been one of the biggest sources of flows in the global currency market.

Why is Japan's Yen important for Carry Trade

With low volatility, yen-funded carry trades were the most popular as investors bet Japanese interest rates would remain at rock bottom. The Bank of Japan, however, raised its rates for a second time in 17 years in its July 31 meeting, and has hinted at more, reported Bloomberg. Traders are now looking at the Chinese yuan, betting on the currency’s weakening amid concerns about the country’s economy.

The Japan Bank’s benchmark interest rates saw the highest level since 2008, as the bank raised it to approximately 0.25%, as compared to the previous range of 0% to 0.1%.

Also Read | Yen rises as carry trades unwind, risk sentiment takes a hit

In the wake of carry trade positions undergoing massive capitulation, Nick Twidale, the chief markets analyst at ATFX global markets, said it has occurred “with everyone running for the door at the same time.”

Analysts pointed out that selling pressure from investors who sought to repay their debt in Yen, dragged the prices of US equities lower.

Catch all the Budget News ,Business News , Money news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Aug 2024, 01:03 PM IST
HomeMoneyJapan stock market: Why Yen carry-trades are in focus| Explained

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    293.95
    01:52 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    -9 (-2.97%)

    Tata Steel

    151.20
    01:52 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    -7 (-4.42%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    312.30
    01:52 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    -17.85 (-5.41%)

    Tata Motors

    1,033.50
    01:52 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    -63.4 (-5.78%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences

    932.20
    01:42 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    52.4 (5.96%)

    Cera Sanitaryware

    9,300.00
    01:46 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    374.55 (4.2%)

    JSW Infrastructure

    349.50
    03:29 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    11 (3.25%)

    Tamilnad Mercantile Bank

    463.20
    01:46 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    11.15 (2.47%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.000.00
      Chennai
      71,932.000.00
      Delhi
      71,023.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Money

      More From Popular in Money
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue