Jeevan Pramaan: EPFO reminds pensioners to submit Life Certificate; check documents needed and how to apply

It's that time of the year when pensioners must submit their Jeevan Pramaan, or Digital Life Certificate, to ensure the continuation of their pension.

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), in a post on X, has reminded pensioners to submit their certificates through any of the available methods.

"Dear Pensioners, Submitting your Jeevan Pramaan is now easier than ever! Face Authentication via UMANG App. Free doorstep DLC through IPPB – Call 033-22029000. Visit your nearest EPFO Office or CSC," the EPFO post read.

The image accompanying the post also explains the three ways pensioners can submit their Digital Life Certificate.

1. Face Authentication - From your smartphone through UMANG App.

2. Postman at Your Doorstep - Call 033-22029000 for Free IPPB doorstep submission.

3. Visit & Submit - Submit at your nearest EPFO Office or CSC.

"Three Easy Ways. One Simple Goal: Your Convenience!," it read further.

What is Jeevan Pramaan and how does it work? Jeevan Pramaan is an Aadhaar-linked Digital Life Certificate (DLC) service that uses biometric authentication to verify a pensioner's identity. Once the verification is completed successfully, a digital certificate is generated with a unique Pramaan ID and sent electronically to the pension disbursing agency.

This means pensioners generally do not have to visit their bank or post office to submit a physical copy of their Life Certificate.

Pensioners can generate their Jeevan Pramaan certificate using the official application or visit an authorised Jeevan Pramaan centre.

The service also allows pensioners to complete face authentication using a smartphone, without requiring a separate biometric device.

The Jeevan Pramaan application supports face authentication on both Android and iOS devices. Pensioners need a smartphone running Android 10 or later, or iOS 14 or later, along with the Aadhaar Face RD service.

To generate the certificate, pensioners must enter the required pension-related information and complete Aadhaar-based authentication. Once the process is successful, the Digital Life Certificate is generated and an acknowledgement containing the unique Pramaan ID is provided.

What documents and details are needed to generate Jeevan Pramaan? An Aadhaar number or Virtual ID is mandatory to generate a Jeevan Pramaan certificate, according to the official FAQ.

Pensioners must also keep certain details handy, including: Pension Payment Order (PPO) number

Pension account details

Name of the pension sanctioning authority

Name of the pension disbursing authority Is Jeevan Pramaan valid for the entire year? No. A Jeevan Pramaan certificate does not automatically remain valid for the entire year or for life. Its validity depends on the rules set by the pensioner's respective Pension Sanctioning Authority.

Once the certificate's validity period expires, the pensioner must generate a fresh Digital Life Certificate and receive a new Pramaan ID.

Therefore, pensioners should check how long their certificate remains valid and ensure that their pension disbursing agency has received and processed it. Simply generating a certificate does not mean that the Life Certificate requirement has been fulfilled permanently.