With the November 30 deadline for submitting annual life certificates approaching, pensioners are being reminded that not everyone can use the government's digital facility, Jeevan Pramaan. While the Digital Life Certificate (DLC) allows eligible pensioners to complete the process without visiting a bank or pension office, those who have been re-employed or remarried are not permitted to use this facility and must submit their life certificates physically.

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The government introduced Jeevan Pramaan to make life easier for pensioners, many of whom otherwise have to visit a bank, post office or Pension Disbursing Authority (PDA) every year to prove that they are alive and continue to be eligible for their pension.

Under the digital system, pensioners can submit their life certificates online or through the UMANG app. They can also visit a Common Service Centre (CSC) or the office of their pension disbursing authority for biometric authentication.

Who cannot submit Jeevan Pramaan Digital Life Certificate? The Digital Life Certificate facility is not available to two categories of pensioners:

Re-employed pensioners: Those who have taken up employment again after retirement.

Remarried pensioners: Those who have remarried after retirement.

These pensioners must submit their life certificates through a physical visit to their respective Pension Disbursing Authority.

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Also Read | Jeevan Pramaan: How pensioners aged 80 and above can submit life certificate

For other eligible pensioners, Jeevan Pramaan offers an alternative to the traditional process of submitting a paper life certificate.

What documents and details are needed for Jeevan Pramaan? Pensioners need to provide a few personal and pension-related details to generate their Digital Life Certificate. These include:

Aadhaar number

Name and mobile number

Pension Payment Order (PPO) number

Pension account number

Bank account details

Name of the Pension Sanctioning Authority

Name of the Pension Disbursing Authority

Biometric authentication is also mandatory. Pensioners can verify their identity using either a fingerprint scanner or an iris scanner.

How to generate Jeevan Pramaan at a CSC or pension office Pensioners who want to generate their Digital Life Certificate through a Common Service Centre or the office of their pension disbursing authority can follow these steps:

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Visit a nearby CSC or the office of the Pension Disbursing Authority.

Provide the operator with the required personal and pension details.

The operator enters the information into the Jeevan Pramaan application.

Also Read | Jeevan Pramaan: Why NRIs struggle with life certificate submission

Complete Aadhaar-based biometric authentication using a fingerprint or iris scanner.

Once authentication is successful, the system generates a Digital Life Certificate with a unique identification number called the Pramaan ID.

An acknowledgement containing this ID is sent to the pensioner's registered mobile number through SMS.

The certificate is then subject to approval by the Pension Sanctioning or Disbursing Authority.

Can pensioners download Jeevan Pramaan online? Yes. Once the Pramaan ID has been generated, pensioners can download their Digital Life Certificate from the official Jeevan Pramaan website.

They can access the download facility here: https://jeevanpramaan.gov.in/ppouser/login.

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What if the Digital Life Certificate is rejected? If a pensioner's DLC is rejected, they should contact their Pension Disbursing Authority to understand the reason.

A certificate may be rejected if incorrect personal or pension-related details were entered during registration. In such cases, pensioners are advised to generate a fresh Jeevan Pramaan ID after providing the correct information and completing biometric authentication again.

Is Jeevan Pramaan the only way to submit a life certificate? No. The Digital Life Certificate is an additional facility and does not replace the existing methods of submitting life certificates.

Pensioners can also use digital services offered by select banks, including mobile banking applications and video-based life certificate facilities, depending on the bank.

Also Read | 6 steps to submit a Jeevan Pramaan certificate online

Another option is to request a doorstep visit from a postman or Gramin Dak Sevak, who can complete biometric authentication and generate the Digital Life Certificate at the pensioner's home.

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This allows eligible pensioners, particularly those who find it difficult to travel, to complete the annual verification process without visiting a bank or government office.

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