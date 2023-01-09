Jefferies sees earnings revival for midcaps; prefers capex increase, PLI among themes — here are its top picks

Commodities Turning Favourable: As per the brokerage, PVC prices have seen an uptick of 9 percent MoM (month-on-month) in December 2022 to $850/MT which could improve near-term operating margins (OPM) of mid-cap firms like Supreme Industries, Finolex Industries, and Astral led by waning inventory losses. Also, LME copper has risen by 13 percent in Q3FY23, which would likely bode well for OPM in cables & wires, especially for Polycab, Finolex Cables, and V-Guard Industries, the brokerage pointed out. Further, the correction in crude oil by 23 percent in H2CY22 will likely soften natural gas prices in 2023, which augers well for Kajaria Ceramics, it noted.

