Jinesh Gopani, former Axis MF star, plots comeback with Taksh AIF

How are you planning the research and team structure for this new venture?

We are building an institutional setup with a focus on fundamental research. The team will start with five analysts plus two interns, and we plan to expand it further. The key is to have good minds who can add value through their analysis, rather than just increasing the team size for the sake of it. We also plan to leverage our partners' network in the unlisted space to get additional insights on the listed companies we're researching.