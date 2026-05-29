Jio BlackRock’s Rishi Kohli says earnings recovery delayed by West Asia conflict

Jio BlackRock AMC believes the West Asia conflict has delayed India's corporate earnings recovery cycle by one to two quarters.
In the Mint Money Guru series, chief investment officer Rishi Kohli explains why stock selection, sector allocation and factor investing are three distinct sources of alpha — and why combining them can make portfolios more resilient.
Edited excerpts:
How are your active equity schemes navigating volatility? Does a higher allocation to banks and IT signal expectations of an index rebound?
Our FlexiCap approach is benchmark-aware. For every stock, we operate within a defined band around its weight in the Nifty 500. For example, if a stock has an 8% benchmark weight, our allocation can range between 5% and 11%. So sectors with large benchmark representation, such as banking and IT, will naturally remain part of the portfolio.
The objective is to generate stock-specific alpha rather than make aggressive sector calls. This is not meant to be a sectoral strategy. That distinction matters because our sector rotation fund is specifically designed to take active calls on sectors and subsectors. In that strategy, an overweight versus the benchmark reflects a bullish stance, while an underweight signals a more cautious view.