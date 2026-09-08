JioBlackRock AMC eyes ₹25,000 crore AUM by FY'27, launches balanced advantage fund

JioBlackRock AMC announced the launch of the JioBlackRock Balanced Advantage Fund today, stating that its assets under management have crossed 22,000 crore, up from nearly 16,000 crore in March. 

PTI
Updated8 Sep 2026, 06:54 PM IST
Add Mint as a preferred source on Google
JioBlackRock AMC announced the launch of the JioBlackRock Balanced Advantage Fund today, stating that its assets under management have crossed <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>22,000 crore, up from nearly <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>16,000 crore in March.
JioBlackRock AMC announced the launch of the JioBlackRock Balanced Advantage Fund today, stating that its assets under management have crossed ₹22,000 crore, up from nearly ₹16,000 crore in March. (Pixabay)

Kolkata, Sep 8 (PTI) JioBlackRock AMC announced the launch of the JioBlackRock Balanced Advantage Fund on Tuesday, stating that its assets under management (AUM) have crossed 22,000 crore, up from nearly 16,000 crore in March.

Chief Investment Officer Rishi Kohli said the company was confident of crossing 25,000-crore AUM in the 2026-27 fiscal. Its first year of operations was 2025-26.

"We are already 22,000 crore, as traction remains healthy. We have a lot of products in the pipeline, and the second-half of this year will be more exciting in terms of more launches," he told reporters here.

JioBlackRock Balanced Advantage Fund is an open-ended dynamic asset allocation scheme, with the New Fund Offer (NFO) opening on September 11 and closing on September 25.

Also Read | DA news: Haryana will provide job security to municipal sanitation workers

The fund seeks to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing in a dynamically managed portfolio of equity and debt instruments.

"We are aiming for an alpha of 3-4 per cent over the benchmark, assisted by proprietary BlackRock investment models and active fund management," Kohli said.

The scheme will combine a dynamic asset allocation framework, systematic equity portfolio construction and a disciplined fixed income strategy, and may use derivatives to manage market exposure and maintain equity-oriented taxation, the company said.

Kohli said the fund seeks to "leverage diversified research inputs, systematic portfolio construction and risk management capabilities" to build a portfolio that can evolve with changing market conditions.

Also Read | 8th pay commission: Chennai meet today, Puducherry tomorrow — What's on agenda?

With the new balanced advantage fund, the AMC's product portfolio will expand to more than 20 funds from 17 by 2026-27, Kohli said.

Two funds – a momentum index fund and a low volatility index fund – have already received regulatory clearance, he said.

The AMC has also received clearance for a Silver ETF, but has held back on its launch given the current volatility in prices, Kohli said.

He said the company is also planning an international product from a GIFT City- based company, an outbound dollar-denominated global equity offering.

The scheme's benchmark is the Nifty 50 Hybrid Composite Debt 50:50 Index.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Investment StrategiesMutual FundsFinancial Services
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMoneyJioBlackRock AMC eyes ₹25,000 crore AUM by FY'27, launches balanced advantage fund
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.