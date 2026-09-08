JioBlackRock AMC eyes ₹25,000 crore AUM by FY'27, launches balanced advantage fund

Kolkata, Sep 8 (PTI) JioBlackRock AMC announced the launch of the JioBlackRock Balanced Advantage Fund on Tuesday, stating that its assets under management (AUM) have crossed ₹22,000 crore, up from nearly ₹16,000 crore in March.

Chief Investment Officer Rishi Kohli said the company was confident of crossing ₹25,000-crore AUM in the 2026-27 fiscal. Its first year of operations was 2025-26.

"We are already ₹22,000 crore, as traction remains healthy. We have a lot of products in the pipeline, and the second-half of this year will be more exciting in terms of more launches," he told reporters here.

JioBlackRock Balanced Advantage Fund is an open-ended dynamic asset allocation scheme, with the New Fund Offer (NFO) opening on September 11 and closing on September 25.

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The fund seeks to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing in a dynamically managed portfolio of equity and debt instruments.

"We are aiming for an alpha of 3-4 per cent over the benchmark, assisted by proprietary BlackRock investment models and active fund management," Kohli said.

The scheme will combine a dynamic asset allocation framework, systematic equity portfolio construction and a disciplined fixed income strategy, and may use derivatives to manage market exposure and maintain equity-oriented taxation, the company said.

Kohli said the fund seeks to "leverage diversified research inputs, systematic portfolio construction and risk management capabilities" to build a portfolio that can evolve with changing market conditions.

With the new balanced advantage fund, the AMC's product portfolio will expand to more than 20 funds from 17 by 2026-27, Kohli said.

Two funds – a momentum index fund and a low volatility index fund – have already received regulatory clearance, he said.

The AMC has also received clearance for a Silver ETF, but has held back on its launch given the current volatility in prices, Kohli said.

He said the company is also planning an international product from a GIFT City- based company, an outbound dollar-denominated global equity offering.

The scheme's benchmark is the Nifty 50 Hybrid Composite Debt 50:50 Index.