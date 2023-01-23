JSW Energy shares slump 6% following a decline in Q3 profit3 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 11:22 AM IST
JSW Energy reported a 45% drop in net profit for Q3, with lower short-term sales YoY and higher finance costs. The stock has declined 17.16% in the past year and analysts have a ‘Sell’ rating on it.
Shares of JSW Energy slipped 6.2 percent on Monday, January 23 after the company reported a 45 percent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹180 crore for the third quarter that ended December 31, 2022, as against ₹323.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.
