Bus fare hike: The Karnataka government has hiked bus fares across four state-run transport corporations, including the KSRTC and BMTC from this month, Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh said, as per a PTI report.

KSRTC fares rose by an average of 23% and BMTC fares by 33–35%, with effect from midnight of 4 November. Suresh said the move will reduce losses. “We have not increased the fares to make a profit but to reduce losses and save corporations like KSRTC and BMTC. The fare revision has been calculated stage-wise rather than on a uniform percentage basis,” he told reporters.

Karnataka bus fare hike: Check changes in rates In KSRTC, the increase ranges from ₹ 4 to ₹ 16 depending on the stages, while the maximum increase in ordinary bus fares is ₹ 9.

4 to 16 depending on the stages, while the maximum increase in ordinary bus fares is 9. In BMTC, the minimum fare has gone up from ₹ 6 to ₹ 10 and the maximum from ₹ 35 to ₹ 45.

Airport bus fares have been revised from ₹ 185 to ₹ 200 at the minimum and from ₹ 405 to ₹ 425 at the maximum.

185 to 200 at the minimum and from 405 to 425 at the maximum. Suresh said the fare from Bengaluru's Majestic bus stand to Nelamangala and Hoskote had increased from ₹ 35 to ₹ 44.

35 to 44. While fares to Doddaballapur and Anekal had gone up from ₹ 38 to ₹ 47.

38 to 47. The fare to Magadi and Malur had increased from ₹ 46 to ₹ 57.

46 to 57. The KSRTC express bus fare from Bengaluru to Kolar had risen from ₹ 81 to ₹ 100.

81 to 100. For long-distance services, the minimum fare has increased from ₹ 15 to ₹ 20, while the fare for a 60-km journey has gone up from ₹ 75 to ₹ 90.

15 to 20, while the fare for a 60-km journey has gone up from 75 to 90. The maximum Vayu Vajra airport bus fare has increased from ₹ 405 to ₹ 425.

405 to 425. Monthly and daily pass rates will also be increased, with the respective corporations expected to provide the revised details. “Fares of luxury and air-conditioned services such as Rajahamsa, which operate on commercial terms, have not been revised under the exercise,” he said.

According to Suresh, a committee headed by retired IAS officer Atul Kumar Tiwari recommended an overall fare increase of 45%, while the corporations' boards had sought increases of up to 90% in some cases. “The government, however, had not accepted the recommendations in full,” he added.

The minister said fares should ideally be revised periodically in line with increases in diesel prices, salaries and dearness allowance, pointing out that a 2021 committee headed by retired IAS officer MR Srinivas Murthy had also recommended regular revisions and a public transport fare regulatory committee.

Why price hike in bus fares? He attributed the revision to rising diesel prices and employee salary expenditure, saying the diesel price had increased by ₹10.47 per litre since May 2025 to ₹98.13. He added that the four corporations currently have outstanding diesel bills of ₹1,111.88 crore and spend around ₹5,694 crore annually on fuel.

“The four corporations are running at a loss. We have not increased fares to make profits. We have only tried to reduce the losses,” Suresh said, adding corporations had an annual revenue of around ₹14,000 crore against expenditure of nearly ₹16,000 crore.

Regarding claims that the state's Shakti scheme (provides free travel for women on non-luxury government buses) was causing losses to the corporations, he stated, “This is totally false. The government reimburses all four corporations for the tickets used by women passengers. Around 74.40 lakh women travelled free every day under the scheme. Payments could be delayed, but the corporations were reimbursed by the government.”

He added the government had released ₹16,594 crore to the four corporations between 2023-24 and October 2026, while ₹6,300 crore was yet to be paid under various schemes. “The four corporations operate around 26,125 buses, run 24,179 daily schedules and carry an average of 1.24 crore passengers a day,” Suresh said.

Around 1.02 lakh employees work in the corporations.