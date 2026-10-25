Kashmir: Hassan Mir urges month pension hike to ₹3,000 for widows, orphans and elderly, payment of dues

Apni Party leader Ghulam Hassan Mir has urged the National Conference (NC) led Jammu and Kashmir state government to fulfil the party's election manifesto promise and formally increase monthly pension from ₹1,000 to ₹3,000, according to a report by local publication Greater Kashmir.

Mir urged that monthly pension be enhanced to benefit the elderly, orphans, widows and other vulnerable sections of society, the report said. He also called for release of pending pension payments reportedly not being received by beneficiaries over the past four months, it added.

Investigate delay in pension payments, says Mir Mir said delay in payments is causing considerable hardship to those who depend on the assistance for their daily needs. “The monthly pension may not mean much to the government, but for these people, it means a lot,” he said. The report added that he also urged the state to investigate the reasons behind delay in payments.

“If the salaries of senior government officials are withheld, there is an immediate outcry everywhere. Why, then, is there silence when the pensions of the most vulnerable people are delayed?” he questioned, it said.

EPFO may discuss raising minimum pension in EPS Meanwhile, the EPFO's Central Board of Trustees is likely to discuss raising the minimum monthly pension under its Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) at its next meeting in Gujarat on next month, according to a Business Standard report.

The CBT is expected to hold its 240th meeting in Gir on 19 November, where the issue is expected to be on the agenda, it cited two sources saying. This has been a long pending demand by pensioners and trade unions, it added.

Since September 2014, the Centre has set minimum pension at ₹1,000/month but trade unions and pensioners groups have argued that this is not enough to keep up with cost of living and inflation. Pensioners and trade unions are seeking a revision raising the monthly minimum pension to ₹7,500/month, along with including of dearness allowance (DA), it added.

So far, the Centre has said hiking pension would not be financially sustainable, and it would examine demands subject to provision available. Notably, every budget provides allocation for the ₹1,000/month pension in addition to the Centre's contribution towards EPS.