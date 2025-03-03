Ace investor Kenneth Andrade sees opportunities in the Indian stock market. Here’s where he is betting big
Summary
- Kenneth Andrade is known for taking high-conviction calls, backing them with sizeable allocation in his portfolio. So where is he heavily betting on now?
Kenneth Andrade, the ace investor known for his high-conviction calls, looks for businesses early into a business cycle as part of his investment philosophy. The chief investment officer of Old Bridge Capital Asset Management observed that India's market capitalisation to GDP ratio is 130%, which still indicates overvaluation. However, he still sees pockets of opportunity in the market. Andrade shared his market outlook recently during a presentation on his fund's position and where he sees investment opportunities.