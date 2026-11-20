Kerala is considering phased restoration of benefits such as leave surrender, pay revision and the MEDISEP health insurance scheme for state employees, Chief Minister VD Satheesan said on Thursday.
The chief minister added that government employees were the backbone of an efficient and responsive administration and that their welfare remained an important priority.
He made the announcement while addressing a gathering at the 61st Annual Conference of the Kerala Secretariat Association at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.
Further, on Wednesday, Kerala government also announced that it has enhanced the state's group accident insurance coverage for fishermen and allied workers from ₹10 lakh to ₹15 lakh, as the first phase of a proposed enhancement to ₹20 lakh.
An order issued by the state Fisheries Department said the increase was being implemented as part of the announcement made in the revised Budget for 2026-27, PTI reported.
The scheme is implemented by the Fisheries Department through the Fishermen's Welfare Fund Board, official sources said here.
This is based on proposal submitted by the Director of Fisheries, which called for an increase in insurance coverage to ₹20 lakh and allocation of required funds. “After examining the proposal, the government decided to raise the coverage to ₹15 lakh in the first phase,” sources added.
(With inputs from PTI)
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