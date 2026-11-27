Kerala has launched a “first-of-its-kind”, fully integrated online portal to digitise the state government's Students Savings Scheme and promote habit of saving among school children, PTI reported citing officials.
The portal, developed by the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education, was inaugurated by Chief Minister VD Satheesan on 19 November. KITE is the technical arm of the state's General Education Department.
As part of the launch celebrations, the chief minister handed over digital passbooks to three students from the Government Lower Primary School, Vilappil — Hrishikesh AR, Anigha R Sooraj and Harshitha Kiran S, as per the statement.
Further, Kerala's all-women network Kudumbashree on 19 November also launched a new initiative to help female college students earn an income and develop entrepreneurial skills alongside their studies, PTI reported.
Inaugurating the state-level launch of the 'Kudumbashree @ Campus' project at Kozhikode beach, Local Self-Government Minister KM Shaji said the organisation would guide youngster in the right direction to achieve their aspirations.
He explained that the project was conceived as a collective platform shaped by students' ideas and suggestions and would seek to move away from the conventional approach of pursuing employment only after completing education by enabling students to gain work experience and generate income while studying.
(With inputs from PTI)
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