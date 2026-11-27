Kerala has launched a “first-of-its-kind”, fully integrated online portal to digitise the state government's Students Savings Scheme and promote habit of saving among school children, PTI reported citing officials.

The portal, developed by the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education, was inaugurated by Chief Minister VD Satheesan on 19 November. KITE is the technical arm of the state's General Education Department.

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As part of the launch celebrations, the chief minister handed over digital passbooks to three students from the Government Lower Primary School, Vilappil — Hrishikesh AR, Anigha R Sooraj and Harshitha Kiran S, as per the statement.

Students Savings Scheme digitisation: Key features The Students Savings Scheme aims to inculcate financial discipline and the habit of saving among students from Classes 1 to 12 in government and government-aided schools across Keralam.

It is the country's largest statewide digital initiative dedicated exclusively to school-level student savings, officials said.

The portal enables end-to-end digital management of student savings accounts, with access extending from class teachers to the Director of National Savings, it added.

The portal offers several features, such as digital passbooks that automatically record deposits, withdrawals and accrued interest, SMS alerts to parents for every transaction, digital generation of treasury pay-in slips, fixed deposit tracking and online account closure facilities.

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To facilitate seamless adoption without adding to teachers' data-entry workload, schools can access the platform using their existing login credentials for the state's educational e-governance portals-Sampoorna (school management system), HSCAP (Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process) and VHSCAP (Vocational Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process).

Teachers-in-charge can also log in by scanning a QR code through the 'KITE Key' mobile application, which is integrated with the portal to facilitate SMS-based one-time password (OTP) verification.

Real-time dashboards provide district and state-level administrative offices with access to school-level financial transactions and consolidated reports, the statement said. Kudumbashree campus initiative to help college students Further, Kerala's all-women network Kudumbashree on 19 November also launched a new initiative to help female college students earn an income and develop entrepreneurial skills alongside their studies, PTI reported.

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Inaugurating the state-level launch of the 'Kudumbashree @ Campus' project at Kozhikode beach, Local Self-Government Minister KM Shaji said the organisation would guide youngster in the right direction to achieve their aspirations.

He explained that the project was conceived as a collective platform shaped by students' ideas and suggestions and would seek to move away from the conventional approach of pursuing employment only after completing education by enabling students to gain work experience and generate income while studying.

Under the initiative, entrepreneurship clubs will be formed in colleges to nurture innovative ideas and help students translate them into viable ventures.

The programme will provide opportunities for internships, mentorship, business planning, digital marketing and financial literacy, besides opening up avenues in start-ups, hospitality and tourism.

The project will cover students of arts and science as well as professional colleges, offering training and entrepreneurial support in creative, production and service, and IT and technology sectors.

The areas covered include filmmaking, digital marketing, content writing, designing, editing, software development, app building, start-ups, micro-enterprises, agriculture, handicrafts, tourism, fashion and beauty.

Special Kudumbashree groups comprising female students will be formed in colleges to implement the project.

The organisation will extend support at every stage, from developing business ideas and providing training to facilitating financial assistance and marketing support. (With inputs from PTI)

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About the Author Jocelyn Fernandes Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news. A...Read More ✕ Jocelyn Fernandes

As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.

Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.

She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).

Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.

She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email:

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LinkedIn: Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in X/ Twitter handle: @scribeJocelyn LinkedIn: LinkedIn