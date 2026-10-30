Kerala man wins legal battle against IRCTC over Re 1 refund shortfall; gets 100x compensation from consumer commission

A man from Kerala reached the Kasaragod District Consumer Commission over receiving Re 1 less in his train ticket refund. According to a report by Indian Express, the legal dispute erupted from the cancellation of a train ticket. The complainant alleged that he received ₹1 less in his refund after cancelling his ticket.

Commission rules in favour of consumer The Commission ordered the operator to pay back the amount with ₹3,100. President Krishnan K and member Beena KG directed a payout of ₹100 as compensation in the matter alongside ₹3,000 as litigation costs.

“…complaint is allowed in part opposite party directed to refund ₹1 with 9% interest from date of cancellation of date of ticket that is 17.08.2024 till realisation and ₹100 towards compensation for deficiency in service and unfair trade practices and ₹3000 as cost of litigation to the complainant within 30 days,” the commission ordered, quoted the publication.

What was the case Reportedly, the man had booked a train ticket in a three-tier AC coach for ₹553 on August 11, 2024. The journey was scheduled for August 20.

Later, he reportedly cancelled the ticket on August 17, more than 2 days before the journey. Going by the complaint, IRCTC deducted ₹180 as cancellation charges and 5 per cent Goods and Service Tax (GST), which came to ₹9. While the passenger was due ₹341, he received only ₹340.

Claiming the Re 1 shortfall caused him mental agony, confusion, and a breach of trust, he demanded ₹2 lakh in damages. It included ₹1 lakh each for mental distress and breach of trust along with ₹5,000 in legal expenses and the missing Re 1.

How he won The commission rejected IRCTC’s submission, ruling that it was filed past the prescribed deadline.

The commission reportedly mentioned that IRCTC made no effort to justify the deduction of Re 1. The commission ruled that failing to refund the exact balance amounted to service deficiency and an unfair trade practice. It held the corporation liable to pay compensation and refund the shortfall.

“Just because one rupee is paid less, the said fact really counts, and the complainant is entitled to ₹100 as compensation. Complainant is also eligible for cost of litigation fixed as ₹3,000,” the order said as per Indian Express.