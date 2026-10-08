Kia Sonet owner wins consumer case over recurring DPF warnings, gets ₹10.99 lakh refund, ₹1 lakh compensation

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Kurnool, has directed Kia India Pvt. Ltd. and its authorised dealer, MG Brothers Kia, Kurnool, to refund the ex-showroom price of a Kia Sonet diesel car after repeated attempts to fix a recurring Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) problem failed to resolve the issue permanently, according to Live Law.

The Commission, headed by President Sri Karanam Kishore Kumar and Members Sri N. Narayana Reddy and Smt. S. Nazima Kausar, said the consumer could not be expected to have specialised technical knowledge about the vehicle's emission-control system.

While the Commission did not conclusively establish that the car had a manufacturing defect, it found that the manufacturer and dealer had failed to provide an effective and lasting solution to the recurring problem during the warranty period. This amounted to deficiency in service, it held.

Kia Sonet owner reported DPF warnings soon after purchase The complainant bought a Kia Sonet HTX Diesel in March 2022 for around ₹13.69 lakh, including on-road costs. He later purchased an extended warranty that remained valid until March 2027.

According to the complaint, the car began showing DPF-related warnings shortly after it was purchased. One of the recurring alerts displayed on the instrument cluster was "Diesel Filter Regeneration Request".

The owner said he took the vehicle to the authorised service centre more than 15 times over the same issue. Despite several visits and repairs, the warning reportedly continued to return.

Multiple repairs failed to stop the recurring problem The service centre carried out several procedures in an effort to address the DPF issue. These included DPF regeneration, replacement of sensors and the battery, DPF refurbishment, fuel injector refurbishment and ECM software upgrades.

The complainant maintained that he followed the instructions given by the service centre, including carrying out manual regeneration and driving the vehicle on highways as advised.

He argued that the repeated warnings showed that the underlying problem had not been permanently resolved. He therefore sought either replacement of the vehicle or a refund of its purchase price, along with compensation.

Kia denied manufacturing defect Kia India and MG Brothers Kia rejected the allegations of a manufacturing defect or deficiency in service.

The companies argued that the vehicle had travelled more than 43,000 km and remained roadworthy. They said DPF warnings are normal operational alerts in BS-VI diesel vehicles and can be triggered by factors such as driving patterns, frequent short-distance trips, congested city traffic and fuel quality.

The opposite parties also claimed that the complainant had, on some occasions, taken the vehicle back before the prescribed regeneration road-test cycle could be completed.

They further attributed some of the later DPF-related problems to external factors, including rat-bite damage to sensor wiring and abnormal fuel injector back-leakage.

Consumer commission says urban driving cannot be treated as misuse After examining the records, the Commission noted that the DPF problem had appeared when the vehicle had travelled just 364 km. It also observed that complaints relating to the same issue continued despite several repair attempts throughout the warranty period.

The records showed repeated DPF complaints and a series of technical interventions, including regeneration, sensor replacement, DPF refurbishment, fuel injector refurbishment and software updates.

The Commission relied on the Supreme Court's 2024 ruling in Daimler Chrysler India Pvt. Ltd. v. Controls & Switchgear Company Ltd. It said an ordinary vehicle owner cannot be expected to understand the technical functioning of sophisticated emission-control systems, Live Law reported.

It further observed that driving a vehicle in congested urban conditions cannot, by itself, be treated as improper usage unless the manufacturer had clearly informed the consumer about specific driving requirements needed for the DPF system to function properly.

Kia, dealer ordered to refund ₹ 10.99 lakh The Commission said Kia and its dealer failed to provide convincing technical or expert evidence showing that the repeated DPF alerts were caused solely by the complainant's driving pattern, Live Law reported.

It also found that the explanations involving rat-bite damage and fuel-injector back-leakage did not adequately explain the continuing history of DPF complaints dating back to 2022.

The Commission clarified that repeated repairs, by themselves, do not necessarily prove that a vehicle has a manufacturing defect. However, it held that failing to provide a lasting and effective solution to a recurring problem during the warranty period amounted to deficiency in service.

The complaint was therefore partly allowed. Kia India Pvt. Ltd. and MG Brothers Kia were jointly and severally directed to refund the vehicle's ex-showroom price of ₹10,99,890 after the complainant returns the vehicle.

The amount will carry 9% annual interest from February 25, 2026, the date on which the complaint was filed, until the refund is realised.