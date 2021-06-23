Kotak customers can now transfer money and make payments via mobile number

According to the press release, "With ‘Pay Your Contact’, KMBL customers no longer need to remember or obtain the bank account number or IFSC code or remember UPI IDs to send money or make payments. All a customer needs to do is select a contact saved on one’s mobile phone or enter the mobile number of the beneficiary, select the UPI app or a KMBL account linked to the beneficiary’s number and effortlessly transfer the money – straight from the Kotak mobile banking app. The ‘Pay Your Contact’ feature is interoperable across all payment apps and is available on both Android and iOS."