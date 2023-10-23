Kotak Mahindra Bank collaborates with NeSL to issue electronic Bank Guarantee; details here
Kotak Mahindra Bank has announced a new partnership with National E-Governance Services Limited (NeSL) to issue its inaugural electronic Bank Guarantee (e-BG) through its platform. This collaboration is poised to usher in the era of digital trade, effectively eliminating the traditional paper-based issuance of Bank Guarantees.