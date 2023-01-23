Kotak Mahindra Bank reports healthy Q3 scorecard; brokerages remain mixed on the stock3 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 01:13 PM IST
Kotak Mahindra Bank on January 21 said its standalone net profit jumped almost 31 percent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹ ₹2,791.88 crore in Q3FY23 compared to ₹2,131 .36 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank rose almost 2 percent in intraday trade on BSE on January 23 after the bank released its December quarter scorecard.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×