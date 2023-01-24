Happiest Minds Technologies: KR Choksey sees 40% upside in this newly listed stock that rallied 425% from its IPO price

Happiest Minds Technologies: KR Choksey sees 40% upside in this newly listed stock that rallied 425% from its IPO price3 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 03:51 PM IST
Happiest Minds Technologies is a Bangalore-based IT services company that provides end-to-end solutions in the digital space. The stock got listed on the exchanges on September 17, 2020, making it one of the most successful IPOs to date.
Shares of Happiest Minds Technologies broke a six-day losing streak on Tuesday by gaining 7.2 percent to Rs. 884.95 apiece, the largest intraday gain in nearly five months.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×