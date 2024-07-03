KYC Maze: Investors, distributors face updating hurdles with NDML & DotEx KRAs
Summary
- A key issue with with NDML and DotEx is that unlike other KYC registration agencies, they do not offer online options to validate the credentials of mutual fund investors
Efficient and seamless Know Your Customer (KYC) processes are crucial for both investors and distributors. However, mutual fund distributors - and some investors - face mounting challenges dealing with NSDL Database Management Ltd (NDML) and DotEx in the wake of a recent directive by the market regulator for investors to update their KYC status with KYC registration agencies (KRAs).