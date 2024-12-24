The Ladki Bahin Yojana provides ₹ 1,500 to eligible women. Monthly assistance may increase to ₹ 2,100, pending budget decisions. Disbursement resumes after a pause due to election codes, benefiting over 12 lakh women in the first phase.

The monthly instalments disbursements under the Ladki Bahin scheme in Maharashtra resumed on Tuesday after an interruption due to the model code of conduct. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The instalments for the beneficiaries will be disbursed in phases, PTI reported, citing the Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare.

The model code of conduct was enforced in the state till the completion of the state assembly election process last month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In 2024, the Mukhyamanti Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana was launched to provide monthly assistance of ₹1,500 to eligible women. It is believed that this scheme has contributed towards the BJP-led Mahayuti’s win in the state assembly elections.

“Taking another important step towards women empowerment, today, under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri. Devendraji Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Shri. Eknathji Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Shri. Ajitdada Pawar, the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana is running successfully," Tatkare wrote.

“The process, which was stopped due to the model code of conduct for the assembly elections, has been resumed today, and the process of distributing the honour fund to about 12,87,503 sisters who remained Aadhaar Sindig in the first phase has begun," she added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of now, there are 2.34 crore beneficiaries under the Ladki Bahin Yojana, Tatkare told PTI.

"The direct benefit transfer (DBT) of the instalment has begun from today. ₹1,500 will be transferred, and after four days, we will get to know how many beneficiaries were given the amount. The number of beneficiaries will increase as per the registration," she said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Monthly assistance amount Earlier, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, had promised to raise the monthly financial assistance from ₹1,500 to ₹2,100.

While speaking on the promise of ₹2,100 per month under the scheme, Tatkare said that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will take a decision during the next budget. Additionally, the critical examination of the beneficiaries will be based of the complaints received, she stated.