Land prices near national highways may rise 60-80% in short-term: report

Capex investment per site ranges from ₹1 to ₹10 crore on an average or ₹2 crore per hectare of site area which all together translates into private investment to the tune of ₹4,800 crore in the next five years for this mission. The lessee returns for a typical site and project are estimated to be in the range of 15% to 30%. Clear land title, encumbrance free and pre-approved sites, with no change in land use required, in addition to attractive lease tenure option of up to 30 years with flexible project development options will open more doors of growth for developers and potential investors.