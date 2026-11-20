A woman from Noida has won a 15-year legal battle against a hair and skin clinic after suffering burn injuries and blisters during a laser hair removal procedure ahead of her wedding in 2011. The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has held Berkowits Hair and Skin Clinic, Sector 18, Noida, guilty of deficiency in service and ordered it to pay her ₹1.54 lakh, along with interest.

Woman suffered burns during third laser session The commission has directed the clinic to refund the ₹99,000 paid for the treatment, with 6% annual interest. It has also ordered the clinic to pay ₹50,000 as compensation and ₹5,000 towards litigation expenses. The payment must be made within 30 days.

The order was passed on 4 November by commission president Anil Kumar Pundir and member Anju Sharma. The complaint was filed on 12 December 2013, by the woman through her mother, Santosh Redu.

According to the complaint, the woman approached the clinic after seeing its advertisements for permanent hair removal. She wanted to undergo the procedure before her wedding, which was scheduled for 9 September 2011.

The clinic allegedly assured her that the treatment would be completed in four to six months through six or seven sessions. She was also told that doctors and experienced laser technicians would supervise the procedure.

The total cost was ₹99,000, which she paid in three instalments.

She underwent her first session on 2 February 2011. During her third session on 22 May, however, she reportedly experienced severe burning, pain and itching on her back and legs. She later developed burn marks and blisters.

When she informed the clinic about the injuries, its staff allegedly advised her to apply skin creams. A dermatologist examined her on 25 May and prescribed medication for seven days.

The woman told the commission that the injuries affected her wedding preparations and forced her to postpone the marriage. She also had to spend additional money on medical treatment.

She subsequently approached the chief medical officer (CMO) in Noida. According to her complaint, the medical examination found that the injuries had been caused by excessive exposure to laser rays.

She alleged that the clinic refused to refund her money despite repeated calls and emails.

What the clinic told the commission Berkowits Hair and Skin Clinic denied negligence and argued that there was no expert medical opinion establishing that it had made a mistake during the procedure.

The clinic claimed that the woman had been informed about possible side effects, including skin irritation, itching and burns, before starting the treatment. It also said she had signed an informed-consent form.

According to the clinic, the technician repeatedly checked whether the laser intensity was bearable. It claimed that the woman wanted higher intensity for better results and told the technician that she could tolerate it.

The clinic further argued that she had been advised to use an ointment called Fusibet and apply ice to the affected areas in case of irritation or burns. It alleged that she did not follow these instructions.

It also cited its 25 years of experience and claimed to have treated more than three lakh customers.

However, the commission did not accept these arguments.

Commission says clinic failed to ensure proper supervision After examining the documents and arguments presented by both sides, the commission found that the clinic had failed to establish that a qualified dermatologist was physically present and supervising the third laser session.

It also rejected the clinic's claim that the woman had agreed to the laser intensity. The commission said this argument was not supported by sufficient evidence and did not remove the clinic's responsibility to monitor the procedure.

The panel observed that the technician continued the treatment even after the woman complained of burning sensations. The doctor examined her only after the burn marks and blisters had appeared.

The commission said this was below the standard of care expected from a clinic offering laser treatment and amounted to deficiency in service.

It also made an important observation about the informed-consent form signed by the woman.

The commission said that agreeing to the possible risks of a medical or cosmetic procedure does not mean that a patient accepts injuries caused by negligence.

In its order, the panel observed that a patient may consent to the known risks of a procedure, but that does not excuse a clinic for failing to monitor the treatment, exposing the skin to excessive laser intensity or continuing the procedure despite complaints of burning.