LIC Mutual Fund: Company expects big business from this segment of India4 min read 29 Jun 2023, 01:14 PM IST
LIC Mutual Fund aim to penetrate tier 2, 3, and 4 cities and educate investors about the importance of mutual funds
With over three decades of experience, LIC Mutual Fund, focuses on ethical principles and good corporate governance. They aim to penetrate tier 2, 3, and 4 cities and educate investors about the importance of mutual funds. Despite recent headwinds, they believe the Indian equity market has support on the downside and upside potential depends on earnings trajectory and monsoon performance. LIC MF's strategy is to identify companies with strong competitive positions and quality management.
