LIC unveils Jeevan Dhara II featuring unique annuity choices; here's all you need to know
On January 22, 2024, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) launched Jeevan Dhara II, a novel annuity plan. This non-linked, non-participating, individual savings, deferred annuity scheme is designed by LIC to ensure a secure and guaranteed financial future for individuals.