The Irdai chief has talked about having an individual risk-profiling in premiums and not the group average. How will it be done?

It is like having a personal designer. We need a lot of information for individual risk-profiling such as demographics data, the customer’s lifestyle, his other purchases. Where is he working? What is his income? How many children does he have? What are the existing policies that he has? The more information we have about the customer, the better underwriting that can be done and customized products offered. For example, if you have never had a health claim for the last 10 years, it means I’m dealing with a healthy life. If you are participating in marathons, that information tells me a lot about your health. We already have a dynamic risk model in which we score customers on different parameters. For now, we use it to seek additional information for underwriting, but tomorrow it can be used for individual risk profiling.