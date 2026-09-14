The claim settlement playbook: from filing to final payout

Once aware, beneficiaries can file a claim with the insurer by providing policy details, the date and cause of death, and contact information. While an in-person branch visit or intimation through the call centre are commonly used reporting channels, insurers have increasingly embraced digitalization which allows nominees to notify a death claim through WhatsApp, website or a dedicated mobile application. Irrespective of the channel chosen, the insurer creates an official claim and shares the claim ID along with expected timelines for processing.