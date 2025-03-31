Money
Why lifetime-free credit cards deserve a place in every card portfolio
SummaryLifetime-free credit cards offer entry-level benefits, making them appealing to first-time applicants. They have low eligibility criteria and quicker approval processes, serving as a useful tool for building credit scores and financial inclusion, especially in tier-2 and rural areas.
Lifetime-free credit cards often come bundled with a bouquet of entry-level benefits that are adequate enough to lure folks who are new to credit and first-time credit card applicants.
