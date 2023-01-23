Little to cheer for in Q3 early bird results; non-BFSI companies lag: Report

Little to cheer for in Q3 early bird results; non-BFSI companies lag: Report2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 12:04 PM IST
As per the report, the combined net profit of 225 early bird companies across sectors was up 2.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) in the third quarter of 2022-23, the lowest increase in 10 quarters.
A recent report by the market daily Business Standard noted that the early bird results for Q3FY23 hint at a further slowdown in corporate earnings and revenue growth.
