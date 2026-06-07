Relief or red flag? What borrowers should know about loan settlements

Aprajita Sharma
6 min read7 Jun 2026, 07:00 AM IST
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Job loss and medical emergencies remain among the most common reasons for loan defaults.(Pexel)
Summary
As loan defaults rise, debt resolution firms are helping borrowers negotiate settlements and escape recovery pressure—but the relief comes with lasting consequences.

Mumbai-based Arvind Kambre lost his job during the covid-19 pandemic and quickly found his finances spiralling out of control. With multiple credit card dues and personal loans to service, keeping up with repayments became impossible. What followed was a barrage of recovery calls and visits.

"The way recovery agents harass you and embarrass you in front of neighbours and relatives becomes too much. At one point, the pressure became so overwhelming that I found myself battling suicidal thoughts," he said.

Desperate for a solution, Kambre turned to Google and came across debt resolution companies. After spending nearly a month researching the concept and visiting a Mumbai-based firm's office in person, he decided to sign up.

"I spent 20-25 days researching because I didn't want to get scammed. Once I enrolled, collection calls and visits stopped within 10 days. Even if there were any, they were handled by my relationship manager, who would deal with them citing the legal rights available to customers," he said.

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The company negotiated with lenders on Kambre's behalf and helped him clear three credit card loans within a year. He is now in the process of repaying his last loan.

Why borrowers fall into a debt trap

Job loss and medical emergencies remain among the most common reasons for loan defaults. But easy access to personal loans, credit cards and instant lending apps has made the problem worse.

"When we started 10 years ago, the average borrower had around five loans. Today, many have 15-20 loans. The highest we've seen is 55 loans with a single borrower," said Harish Parmar, founder of SettleMyLoan, a debt resolution firm.

What is loan settlement?

Most borrowers are unaware that lenders may be willing to negotiate a settlement when repayment becomes genuinely impossible.

Under a loan settlement, the borrower and lender agree on a reduced amount to close the loan account. The settlement may be paid as a lump sum or through a structured repayment plan.

"While banks do want to recover at least the principal amount, they may make exceptions in cases where borrowers are in severe financial distress," Parmar said.

Negotiating with multiple lenders while handling recovery pressure can be difficult. This is where debt resolution companies step in. Firms such as FREED and SettleMyLoan negotiate with lenders on behalf of borrowers and help shield them from aggressive collection practices. Others, such as Zavo, provide platforms that allow borrowers to negotiate directly with lenders.

Who qualifies?

Loan settlement is generally meant for borrowers whose EMIs and essential household expenses exceed their income and who have already begun missing repayments.

"There is no fixed regulatory timeline. Some banks may consider settlement after 30 days of default, while others may wait for 90 or even 120 days. Ninety days is the most common threshold," said Kundan Kumar, founder of Zavo, a loan management company.

Borrowers may be required to submit school fee receipts, rent agreements, medical bills and other evidence of financial hardship, along with loan statements, bank statements, salary slips and KYC documents.

"These documents help establish the borrower's financial situation and strengthen negotiations with lenders," Parmar said.

Wilful defaulters are generally not accepted.

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"We also refrain from cases where borrowers are unlikely to save enough to complete the settlement within a reasonable timeframe. A debt resolution plan stretching over 10 years is unlikely to succeed," said Ritesh Srivastava, founder and CEO of FREED, a loan management company.

How it works

Once onboarded, the debt resolution company estimates how much a borrower can realistically save each month.

"The resolution plan starts by assessing the borrower's repayment capacity. A typical customer on our platform has debt of around 5-6 lakh spread across four or five credit lines," said Srivastava.

Instead of paying regular EMIs of 60,000 on a 5-6 lakh debt burden, the borrower may deposit a fixed amount, say 20,000 a month for 24 months, into a trust or escrow account managed by an independent trustee. The money accumulates and is used solely for settling debt.

As the corpus grows, lenders are approached one at a time and individual accounts are settled.

"For instance, if the smallest overdue account is 40,000-50,000, enough money may accumulate within three to four months to settle it. The process is then repeated for the remaining accounts until all debts are resolved," Srivastava said.

Parmar said borrowers are encouraged to redirect whatever amount they can afford into the settlement account.

"We first estimate the likely settlement amount and then create a structured savings plan. Once sufficient funds have accumulated for a particular lender, negotiations are initiated. Borrowers are also made aware that interest and penalties may continue to accrue on unsettled accounts during this period," he said.

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After every settlement, borrowers receive a settlement letter from the lender.

"We ensure borrowers receive these documents so there are no disputes later," Parmar said.

Debt resolution companies typically charge 12-15% of the settled loan amount as fees, collected in stages as accounts are resolved. For an outstanding debt of 5-6 lakh settled at 3 lakh, fees could range between 35,000 and 50,000.

FREED also offers debt consolidation for borrowers struggling with multiple high-interest loans.

"This is especially common with credit card debt, where annual interest rates can exceed 40%. We help borrowers replace multiple loans with a single loan carrying a longer tenure and a lower interest rate, typically around 15%," said Srivastava.

According to debt resolution firms, borrowers rarely fail to honour settlement commitments because negotiations typically begin only after there is visibility on available funds.

"It doesn't happen often because we approach lenders only when we have confidence that the borrower can meet the settlement commitment. In rare cases where it does happen, banks also understand the circumstances and let it go," Parmar said.

Credit score hit

Loan settlement may reduce the debt burden, but it comes with a significant downside.

Once settled, a loan account is marked as "settled" rather than "closed" on the borrower's credit report, indicating that the full amount was not repaid.

"That single word follows a borrower quietly for years, raising future borrowing costs, restricting access to credit and flagging them as higher risk in every lender's system. A settlement should be a last resort during genuine financial hardship, not a deliberate strategy to reduce liabilities," said Ankit Bagadia, associate director at BankBazaar, an online financial services marketplace.

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Parmar agreed that settlement damages a borrower's credit profile. However, borrowers who later become financially capable can voluntarily repay the waived amount.

"If you subsequently repay the balance, the bureau record can be updated to reflect that the loan was paid in full, helping improve your credit profile over time," he said.

Loan settlement can reduce repayment obligations, ease collection pressure and provide a structured path out of debt. But it is not a shortcut to lower loan repayments. Experts say it should be viewed as a last-resort measure when all other repayment options have been exhausted.

About the Author

Aprajita Sharma

A financial journalist and certified financial planner, Aprajita Sharma brings clarity and depth to the complex world of money. With over 12 years of experience across digital, print, and broadcast media, she has built a reputation for explaining personal finance in a way that is both practical and relatable.<br><br>She is working with Mint as an Assistant Editor and has previously worked with leading publications such as The Economic Times, Business Today, Fortune India, Outlook Money and Business Standard. She is also the co-author of “The Big Bull of Dalal Street”, a Penguin bestseller that chronicles the life of renowned investor late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. She was also selected among a small group of journalists for the Asia Journalism Fellowship, underscoring her credibility in the field.<br><br>Aprajita is known for advocating unbiased, fee-only financial advice and for her sharp understanding of investor behaviour. Through her writing and storytelling, she continues to empower individuals to make more informed, confident financial choices. She is also a Kathak enthusiast.

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