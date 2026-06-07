Relief or red flag? What borrowers should know about loan settlements

Mumbai-based Arvind Kambre lost his job during the covid-19 pandemic and quickly found his finances spiralling out of control. With multiple credit card dues and personal loans to service, keeping up with repayments became impossible. What followed was a barrage of recovery calls and visits.
"The way recovery agents harass you and embarrass you in front of neighbours and relatives becomes too much. At one point, the pressure became so overwhelming that I found myself battling suicidal thoughts," he said.
Desperate for a solution, Kambre turned to Google and came across debt resolution companies. After spending nearly a month researching the concept and visiting a Mumbai-based firm's office in person, he decided to sign up.
"I spent 20-25 days researching because I didn't want to get scammed. Once I enrolled, collection calls and visits stopped within 10 days. Even if there were any, they were handled by my relationship manager, who would deal with them citing the legal rights available to customers," he said.