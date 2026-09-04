Lock in low premiums: Why buying health insurance in your 20s can save you lakhs later

Securing an individual insurance policy around age 25 while in good health unlocks financial and structural perks, including lower starting premiums and the ability to clear required waiting periods before medical issues arise.

Written By Rajendra Saxena
Updated4 Sep 2026, 08:52 PM IST
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Insurance providers factor age heavily into pricing, meaning younger applicants secure significantly lower initial rates. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only.)
Insurance providers factor age heavily into pricing, meaning younger applicants secure significantly lower initial rates. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only.)

Health uncertainties can occur at any life stage, making early personal health coverage a wise consideration for young professionals. Relying solely on a corporate group plan poses risks, as this coverage terminates the moment you part ways with an employer. Transitioning between jobs, facing unexpected layoffs, taking a sabbatical, or launching a business venture can instantly leave you financially exposed to medical emergencies.

This raises an important question: Should you invest in an independent health policy in your 20s if your workplace already provides one?

Strategic advantages of buying early

Securing an individual policy around age 25 or 27 while in good health unlocks financial and structural perks, including lower starting premiums and the ability to clear required waiting periods before medical issues arise. Key benefits include:

Also Read | Multiple health insurance policies? Know how claims and payouts work
  • Reduced Premium Rates: Insurance providers factor age heavily into pricing, meaning younger applicants secure significantly lower initial rates.
  • Favourable Waiting Period Timelines: Pre-existing condition and specific-illness waiting periods elapse while you are healthy and less likely to file claims, subject to terms.
  • Streamlined Underwriting: Younger candidates generally experience simpler medical underwriting, though specific tests may still be required based on the provider.
  • Cumulative Coverage Growth: Policies often accrue continuity perks such as a No Claim Bonus (NCB), systematically boosting your effective sum insured over time.
  • Uninterrupted Security: Personal coverage stays completely intact regardless of career shifts, extended breaks, or self-employment endeavours.
  • Tax Rebate: Paid premiums may offer tax benefits under applicable tax regimes and eligibility rules.

Key factors to evaluate before enrolling

Prior to purchasing a personal policy, look past the initial price tag to thoroughly examine the underlying terms. Crucial elements to assess include:

  • Sum Insured: Ensure the total coverage aligns with the medical inflation and healthcare costs of your city.
  • Waiting Duration: Review timelines for pre-existing conditions and specialised treatments.
  • Room-Rent Capping: Confirm daily room limits, as exceeding them can trigger proportional claim deductions.

Also Read | Health insurance: 7 factors to check before buying a policy in 2026
  • Co-Payment & Deductibles: Clarify the out-of-pocket percentage or fixed amount you must pay during a claim.
  • Sub-Limits & Exclusions: Identify specific medical procedures or expenses that carry caps or are entirely excluded.
  • Policy Portability: Verify that the plan offers smooth continuity and transferability as your life situation evolves.

Starting out does not require purchasing a massive policy right away. The primary goal for any young professional is securing an adequate, manageable plan that aligns with their budget and can be comfortably maintained over the long run.

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