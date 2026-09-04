Lock in low premiums: Why buying health insurance in your 20s can save you lakhs later

Health uncertainties can occur at any life stage, making early personal health coverage a wise consideration for young professionals. Relying solely on a corporate group plan poses risks, as this coverage terminates the moment you part ways with an employer. Transitioning between jobs, facing unexpected layoffs, taking a sabbatical, or launching a business venture can instantly leave you financially exposed to medical emergencies.
This raises an important question: Should you invest in an independent health policy in your 20s if your workplace already provides one?
Securing an individual policy around age 25 or 27 while in good health unlocks financial and structural perks, including lower starting premiums and the ability to clear required waiting periods before medical issues arise. Key benefits include:
Prior to purchasing a personal policy, look past the initial price tag to thoroughly examine the underlying terms. Crucial elements to assess include:
Starting out does not require purchasing a massive policy right away. The primary goal for any young professional is securing an adequate, manageable plan that aligns with their budget and can be comfortably maintained over the long run.
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