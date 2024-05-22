Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will interest rates and fixed income market see impact? Expert says this...
The 2024 Lok Sabha Election triggers market fluctuations, but the fixed-income market offers stability and lower volatility. Dhawal Dalal explains the benefits of bond markets over equities.
As the 2024 Lok Sabha Election is underway and Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks a third term, investors are preparing for more market ups and downs. Will India’s election impact future interest rates and the fixed-income market? In an episode of Market Talks focusing on Secrets of Fixed Income Investing, Dhawal Dalal, Chief Investment Officer of Fixed Income at Edelweiss MF, sheds light on the fixed income market, also called the bond market.