LTCG: How to save long-term capital gains tax — key exemptions and errors explained

Property and asset sellers often obsess over calculating their tax liabilities while completely missing out on valuable relief measures under the Income Tax Act, 1961. Strategic reinvestment of these profits into designated assets within specific timelines can drastically lower or entirely wipe out your tax burden.
According to tax specialists, Sections 54, 54B, 54EC, and 54F represent the most effective pathways to claim these tax reliefs. Aside from Section 54B—which covers both short-term and long-term gains from agricultural plots—these benefits apply strictly to long-term capital gains (LTCG). Your eligibility hinges on the original asset sold, where you reinvest, and meeting strict deadlines.
The Pitfall of Poor Planning: Many taxpayers fail to plan ahead. Sections 54 and 54F demand a residential property purchase or construction. If a new home is not on your horizon, Section 54EC bonds offer a far more practical alternative.
Missing statutory deadlines is another widespread misstep. Taxpayers frequently ignore the Capital Gains Account Scheme (CGAS), which locks in your exemption eligibility if you park unutilized profits there prior to the tax filing deadline. Missing this window can invalidate your claim entirely, and failing to eventually spend CGAS funds will cause the tax break to be revoked later. Crucially, tax professionals warn that belated tax returns disqualify you from claiming these capital gains exemptions altogether.
The CGAS acts as a crucial financial buffer, giving sellers extra time to deploy their profits into approved avenues without sacrificing their tax breaks. When reinvestment before the ITR filing deadline is impossible, moving those funds into a CGAS account remains the most reliable protective strategy.
Be aware, however, that Section 54EC bond investments are excluded from CGAS. Bond purchases must occur directly within six months of your asset transfer. Ultimately, map out your reinvestment strategy early to ensure these lucrative tax relief options do not slip through your fingers.
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