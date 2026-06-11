LTCG: How to save long-term capital gains tax — key exemptions and errors explained

Sections 54, 54B, 54EC, and 54F represent the most effective pathways to claim these tax reliefs, tax experts say.

Livemint
Published11 Jun 2026, 05:53 PM IST
Many taxpayers fail to plan ahead. Sections 54 and 54F demand a residential property purchase or construction. If a new home is not on your horizon, Section 54EC bonds offer a far more practical alternative.
Many taxpayers fail to plan ahead. Sections 54 and 54F demand a residential property purchase or construction. If a new home is not on your horizon, Section 54EC bonds offer a far more practical alternative.

Property and asset sellers often obsess over calculating their tax liabilities while completely missing out on valuable relief measures under the Income Tax Act, 1961. Strategic reinvestment of these profits into designated assets within specific timelines can drastically lower or entirely wipe out your tax burden.

According to tax specialists, Sections 54, 54B, 54EC, and 54F represent the most effective pathways to claim these tax reliefs. Aside from Section 54B—which covers both short-term and long-term gains from agricultural plots—these benefits apply strictly to long-term capital gains (LTCG). Your eligibility hinges on the original asset sold, where you reinvest, and meeting strict deadlines.

Key exemptions under Sections 54, 54B, 54EC, and 54F

  • Section 54 (Selling a Residential House): Individuals and HUFs can offset LTCG from a house sale by buying another residential property (one year prior or two years after the sale) or building one within three years. The tax break matches the lower of the total gain or the amount reinvested, capped at 10 crore. If your gains stay under 2 crore, you enjoy a one-time lifetime allowance to buy two houses. Unused money should go into the Capital Gains Account Scheme (CGAS).

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  • Section 54B (Selling Agricultural Land): Available to individuals and HUFs selling farming land used for agriculture for at least two consecutive years before the transfer. To secure the exemption, you must buy alternative agricultural land within two years. The tax waiver is limited to the lesser of the capital gains or the reinvested sum.
  • Section 54EC (Investing in Specific Bonds): Any taxpayer pocketing LTCG from land or building sales can claim an exemption by purchasing specified bonds—like NHAI, REC, PFC, or IRFC—within six months of the transfer. This investment maxes out at 50 lakh, and the bonds carry a mandatory five-year lock-in period.
  • Section 54F (Selling Non-Residential Assets): If individuals or HUFs generate LTCG from selling assets other than a house, they can claim relief by investing the net sale proceeds into a residential property. You receive a full exemption if you reinvest the entire payout; otherwise, the benefit is calculated proportionally, up to a 10 crore ceiling.

Costly errors that disqualify your claims

The Pitfall of Poor Planning: Many taxpayers fail to plan ahead. Sections 54 and 54F demand a residential property purchase or construction. If a new home is not on your horizon, Section 54EC bonds offer a far more practical alternative.

Also Read | Sensex tumbles 150 points, Nifty 50 near 23,150: 10 key highlights

Missing statutory deadlines is another widespread misstep. Taxpayers frequently ignore the Capital Gains Account Scheme (CGAS), which locks in your exemption eligibility if you park unutilized profits there prior to the tax filing deadline. Missing this window can invalidate your claim entirely, and failing to eventually spend CGAS funds will cause the tax break to be revoked later. Crucially, tax professionals warn that belated tax returns disqualify you from claiming these capital gains exemptions altogether.

Preserving tax immunity via CGAS

The CGAS acts as a crucial financial buffer, giving sellers extra time to deploy their profits into approved avenues without sacrificing their tax breaks. When reinvestment before the ITR filing deadline is impossible, moving those funds into a CGAS account remains the most reliable protective strategy.

Be aware, however, that Section 54EC bond investments are excluded from CGAS. Bond purchases must occur directly within six months of your asset transfer. Ultimately, map out your reinvestment strategy early to ensure these lucrative tax relief options do not slip through your fingers.

About the Author

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