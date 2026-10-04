Luxury sneaker industry set to cross $75 billion in 5 years: Check top brands, leading market, customer segments

Luxury sneakers are becoming everyday fashion choices, driving strong growth in the global market. The market was worth $46.2 billion ( ₹4.45 lakh crore) in 2025.
It is projected to reach $98.7 billion ( ₹9.5 lakh crore) by 2034, with annual growth averaging 8.8%. At that pace, calculations suggest it could cross $75 billion ( ₹7.22 lakh crore) by 2031, according to Data Intelo.
Asia Pacific leads the race, accounting for 37.4% of global sales in 2025. Its market was worth around $17.3 billion ( ₹1.66 lakh crore). The region is also expected to grow fastest, averaging 10.1% annually through 2034.
China drives regional demand, accounting for around 61% of the Asia-Pacific’s luxury sneaker purchases. Its expanding middle class and strong resale culture support growth.
South Korea benefits from K-pop influence while Japan remains an important sneaker fashion centre, according to Data Intelo. Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam are also seeing rising demand.
North America ranks second, holding 28.6% of the global market. Europe follows with 22.1%. The Middle East and Africa account for 6.7% while Latin America holds 5.2%.
Brands including Balenciaga, Gucci and Golden Goose attract buyers through distinctive designs. Balenciaga’s Triple S remains popular while Golden Goose is known for deliberately worn-looking shoes.
Gucci draws attention through prominent branding. Buyers pay between $400 ( ₹38,500) and $2,500 ( ₹2.4 lakh) for sneakers combining fashion appeal and cultural value. Resale was worth $7.1 billion ( ₹68,391 crore) in 2025.
Celebrity partnerships and limited releases are helping brands sell quickly. Nike’s collaboration with Jacquemus reportedly attracted over 2.3 million social media mentions within 72 hours. Some limited Adidas and Pharrell Williams designs sold out within four minutes.
Low-top sneakers lead product sales, holding 41.3% of market revenue. Popular examples include Common Projects’ Achilles Low, Golden Goose’s Ball Star and Gucci’s Ace. High-top sneakers follow with 32.7%, while slip-on styles account for 17.4%.
Leather remains the leading material, accounting for 48.6% of revenue. However, synthetic materials are expected to grow fastest as brands develop alternatives. Recycled and plant-based materials are becoming stronger selling points, particularly among younger buyers.
Younger shoppers are central to this growth. Generation Z and millennials accounted for an estimated 63.4% of purchases in 2025. They value brand stories, authenticity and cultural connections. Sneakers are increasingly worn at offices, restaurants and social events beyond gyms.
Men account for 46.2% of sales, while women account for 37.9%, according to Data Intelo. The women’s segment is expected to grow fastest among buyer categories, averaging 9.7% annually.
Specialist stores lead retail sales with a 37.6% share. Online stores hold 33.8% and are expected to grow fastest among sales channels.
Meanwhile, sneakers priced between $350 and $900 generate 62.3% of revenue. Costlier pairs are growing faster, supported by wealthy collectors.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
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