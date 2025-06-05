Risk of narratives: When everyone saw it coming and still got it wrong
When economic indicators look good, everyone becomes an expert on why prosperity was inevitable. The danger for individual investors lies not in the narratives, but in believing them completely
An X post recently illustrated an age-old truth about markets and human nature perfectly. The author said India's macroeconomic indicators are looking splendid—GDP growth exceeding estimates, inflation under control, currency stability, and room for rate cuts. The conclusion? We're entering a "virtuous cycle" of prosperity.